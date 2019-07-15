BTS shows professionalism as they brave through the rain at their concert in Shizuoka

BTS is one group that embodies the pinnacle of professionalism in their performances.

The group was recently spotted dancing through the rain while on tour in Japan. While performing in Shizuoka on July 14, the boys were met with unideal weather as it started raining. However, they displayed professionalism as they continued to perform as they got drenched.

Netizens and ARMY alike have been complimenting the group on their manners and the fact they still looked amazing in the rain! Check out the footage above.