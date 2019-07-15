Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

33

16

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

BTS shows professionalism as they brave through the rain at their concert in Shizuoka

AKP STAFF

BTS is one group that embodies the pinnacle of professionalism in their performances.

The group was recently spotted dancing through the rain while on tour in Japan. While performing in Shizuoka on July 14, the boys were met with unideal weather as it started raining. However, they displayed professionalism as they continued to perform as they got drenched. 

Netizens and ARMY alike have been complimenting the group on their manners and the fact they still looked amazing in the rain! Check out the footage above. 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
10 3,091 Share 67% Upvoted

5

Ricu2,557 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

It wouldn't be BTS if they weren't be giving it their all ♥

They are and have always been hard workers, no doubt.

Share

2

HSK743 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Professionalism indeed. Slippery stages are never cool, but the boys handled it very good.
Thank god nothing bad happened!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yang Hyun Suk
How Yang Hyun Suk led to YG's downfall
5 hours ago   52   27,379
Psy unveils NEW!! music videos
2 hours ago   5   2,808
Yang Hyun Suk
How Yang Hyun Suk led to YG's downfall
5 hours ago   52   27,379

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND