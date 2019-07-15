Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's World Tour becomes the biggest K-pop girl group tour in history

BLACKPINK's power is undeniable and the group is making its mark on global and Korean history.

The girls' 'IN YOUR AREA' tour now has recorded more than 300,000 attendees! Girls' Generation previously held the record as their 'Girls' Generation: 3rd Japan Tour' had an attendance of 293,324. BLACKPINK's tour is now the biggest K-pop girl group tour in history.

The girls have been bringing in millions of dollars from ticket sales from their world tour. The number of attendees will only grow bigger as their tour will continue in December 2019 with shows in Japan.

Congratulations girls! 

sandybee3-483 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congrats to my Queens 😍, i'm so happy that i was one of these attendees, me and friends had a wonderful time.

Their Japan dome Tour is also on the way. People keep on bringing them down but they always rise higher 🙌.

Kirsty_Louise3,443 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Congratulations Blackpink! That's a huge achievement. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

