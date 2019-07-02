Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Block B's B-Bomb drops lyric video for 'Dawn'

Block B's B-Bomb has dropped the lyric video for his new track "Dawn".

The chill, R&B track featuring Jeebanoff is about feeling listless and lonely despite acting otherwise. B-Bomb's EP single track "Dawn" is also his first ever solo release.

Take a listen to "Dawn" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

I quit like it, but I expected a dance bop...

