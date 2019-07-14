Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

5

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ATEEZ sample popular Indian snacks in hilarious video for Rolling Stone India

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ just sat down for a fun foodie challenge!

On July 14, media outlet Rolling Stone India uploaded a video featuring the members sitting in their KQ Entertainment office and trying various Indian snacks the magazine mailed out to them. In the video, the boys try a variety of snacks in a number of flavors, ranging from curried to salty, sweet to spicy. As a result, each member's personal taste was hilariously made apparent as they each tried them all.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ is currently promoting their third album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All.'

Check out the group's Indian snacks reaction above!

  1. ATEEZ
0 968 Share 55% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
6 hours ago   34   25,758
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Official: Hello, Shizuoka!
23 hours ago   9   5,527
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
6 hours ago   34   25,758

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND