ATEEZ sample popular Indian snacks in hilarious video for Rolling Stone India

ATEEZ just sat down for a fun foodie challenge!

On July 14, media outlet Rolling Stone India uploaded a video featuring the members sitting in their KQ Entertainment office and trying various Indian snacks the magazine mailed out to them. In the video, the boys try a variety of snacks in a number of flavors, ranging from curried to salty, sweet to spicy. As a result, each member's personal taste was hilariously made apparent as they each tried them all.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ is currently promoting their third album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All.'

Check out the group's Indian snacks reaction above!