Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

BTS call relationship with ARMY 'a match made in heaven' at last Japan stop of world tour

AKP STAFF

BTS have concluded the Japan leg of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium tour.

On July 14, Big Hit Entertainment took to the group's official Twitter account to share pictures of their final Japan stop in Shizuoka, including a group shot of the boys backstage holding signs that read, "BTS = ARMY, a match made in heaven."


"Hello, Shizuoka! BTS = ARMY, a match made in heaven because we're together forever," the caption began, followed by the hashtag '#2ndConcertInShizuoka' written in Korean.

The 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour began in the United States last May before moving onto Brazil, England, France, and Japan.

The group recently added an additional stop on the tour in Saudi Arabia, where they will be holding a concert at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on October 11. It will be the first time an overseas artist will be holding a headlining concert in the stadium since it was built in 1987.

Check out BTS's tweet below!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
3 1,323 Share 64% Upvoted

0

smalldick-18 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

But only for the senior armys who had fight hard for them frm the beginning. Not the new dumb armys who only jumped into the popularity bandwagon

Share

0

anna11183 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

i need that banner omg

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS - Knetz react
4 hours ago   29   17,561
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS - Knetz react
4 hours ago   29   17,561
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Official: Hello, Shizuoka!
21 hours ago   9   5,457
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS - Knetz react
4 hours ago   29   17,562

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND