BTS call relationship with ARMY 'a match made in heaven' at last Japan stop of world tour

BTS have concluded the Japan leg of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium tour.



On July 14, Big Hit Entertainment took to the group's official Twitter account to share pictures of their final Japan stop in Shizuoka, including a group shot of the boys backstage holding signs that read, "BTS = ARMY, a match made in heaven."







"Hello, Shizuoka! BTS = ARMY, a match made in heaven because we're together forever," the caption began, followed by the hashtag '#2ndConcertInShizuoka' written in Korean.



The 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour began in the United States last May before moving onto Brazil, England, France, and Japan.

The group recently added an additional stop on the tour in Saudi Arabia, where they will be holding a concert at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on October 11. It will be the first time an overseas artist will be holding a headlining concert in the stadium since it was built in 1987.



