Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BTS's Suga reveals original demo version of Heize's 'We Don't Talk Together' featuring Adora and PLT's June

AKP STAFF

Less than a week after the release of Heize's new single, the demo version of the song has been revealed! 

In a July 14 VLIVE broadcast, BTS's Suga, who produced the track, played the original recording of "We Don't Talk Together" for his viewers. In the clip, the vocal line is not sung by Heize, but is actually shared between Big Hit Entertainment producer Adora and Planetarium Records' June, an R&B solo artist who was a part of his label's popular R&B/hip-hop project PLT.

Meanwhile, "We Don't Talk Together" was able to achieve a real-time all-kill hours after its release on July 7.

Check out the VLIVE clip below!

