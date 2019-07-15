NCT Dream have fans guessing with mystery announcement for 'We Boom'

The boys of NCT Dream have fans playing guesswork with some of their latest SNS posts!

On July 16, NCT Dream revealed a mysterious teaser clip for 'We Boom'. The clip indicates more information to come on July 17 at 12 PM KST. Then, in another post related to 'We Boom', NCT Dream notified fans with, "Meet NCT Dream on V-Live" from July 16-21 at 8:25 PM KST.

Previously, reps from SM Entertainment confirmed that NCT Dream are in fact, preparing for a comeback by the end of July. Do you think 'We Boom' has anything to do with NCT Dream's upcoming comeback?