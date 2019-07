A Pink's Na-Eun has always been known for her doll-like visuals but this time she's bringing a fiercer look to the table.

The popular visual idol gets active as she promotes Adidas Ultraboosts while working out. She sports dark winged eyeliner and a powerful red lip that brings more impact to her facial features as well. Her long legs are a center point of the commercial as she stretches out in yoga leggings and poses in different sets.

Check out the CF above!