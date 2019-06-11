Ong Seong Wu starts up a crisp blue beach adventure in 'Heart Sign' MV

Ong Seong Wu has dropped his music video for "Heart Sign"!
In the MV, Ong Seong Wu starts his afternoon with a crisp, cold Pepsi before going on a beach adventure. The former Wanna One member's special single "Heart Signal" is a collaboration with FlowBlow, one of the composers behind the 'Produce 101' concept single "Never".
Check out Ong Seong Wu's "Heart Sign" MV above!
