Vincent Blue returns to Van Gogh's 'Blue Period' for 'Stupid' MV

Vincent Blue is back with his first comeback single "Stupid"!

The Brand New Music soloist's new single was released on June 24. "Stupid," which was he worked on with the agency's CEO Rhymer, is a slow-tempo R&B track where the singer reflects upon his loneliness and fears. According to the agency, Vincent Blue not also provided the guitar accompaniment, but was able to manage recording the entire single in one take. He designed the artwork for the album cover as well.





"Stupid" is complemented by a music video that continues the Vincent Van Gogh theme of his debut single, "It's Raining."



Check out the full music video above!



