New girl group PURPLEBECK makes special wish in energetic MV for 'Crystal Ball'

Majesty Entertainment's very first girl group PURPLEBECK has made their debut!

After plenty of teasers, the music video for their mystical single "Crystal Ball," the title track off their debut album of the same name, was released on June 24. The music video features all five girls showcasing their individual colors through various fun settings. 

The 'purple' in PURPLEBECK's name represents 'greatness,' while the 'beck' stands for 'small stream.' Through this, the group plans to show the power and greatness that can be achieves when several small brooks come together.

This is between Girl-Crush and Cute concepts, I wonder, they sounds and look very good 🙂

SeYeon the cute maknae and rapper of PB snaps so hard! Congrats girls! Wish you a great and bright future! 😘

