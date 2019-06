Tzuyu was recently seen sporting bangs and fans are totally here for it!

The popular TWICE member was seen at Incheon airport with her fellow members on June 13. Tzuyu seems to be getting used to the feel of her bangs across her forehead and was seen readjusting them repeatedly.

Fans are tweeting their love for her new hairstyle.



tzuyu with bangs is the new revolution pic.twitter.com/icWKbrWb9B — t (@dramasjihyo) June 13, 2019

since Tzuyu is new to bangs, their manager and Jihyo were helping her :') pic.twitter.com/i0cThmNpJT — Tzunami #HappyTzuyuDay (@choutzuyu99) June 13, 2019

she look so cute with bangs pic.twitter.com/V3xcXGN1f1 — tzuyu pics (@tzuyudotjpg) June 13, 2019

What do you think of Tzuyu's new look? Check out the video below for more.