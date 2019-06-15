SF9 reveal highlight medley for 7th mini album 'RPM'

SF9 have revealed the highlight medley for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.



The teaser image below lists the title track "RPM", "Round and Round", "Dreamer", "Liar", "See U Tomorrow", and "Echo", and fans can listen to a preview of each of the songs above.



SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17. Check out the teaser video here if you missed it, the highlight medley above, and the track list below.

