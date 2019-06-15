Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

SF9 reveal highlight medley for 7th mini album 'RPM'

AKP STAFF

SF9 have revealed the highlight medley for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.

The teaser image below lists the title track "RPM", "Round and Round", "Dreamer", "Liar", "See U Tomorrow", and "Echo", and fans can listen to a preview of each of the songs above. 

SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17. Check out the teaser video here if you missed it, the highlight medley above, and the track list below.

  1. SF9
  2. RPM
2

joanner221,661 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Every song sounds so good!! 😍

1

kimchiyeoja_091 pt 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

RPM RPM BOOM BOOM BOOM 🔥

