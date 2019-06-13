Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

SF9 get ready to speed up in 'RPM' teaser video

SF9 have dropped their teaser video for 'RPM'!

In the futuristic teaser, the SF9 members take off shiny cloaks before running into a cybernetic fight. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.

Stay tuned for updates, and let us know what you think of the teaser in the comments below.

joanner221,661 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

This looks promising!! SF9 fighting!

rosette93435 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

woooooooooow!!!!!!!! and Zuho is back!!!! waiting!😭😭🤤

