SF9 have dropped their teaser video for 'RPM'!
In the futuristic teaser, the SF9 members take off shiny cloaks before running into a cybernetic fight. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.
Stay tuned for updates, and let us know what you think of the teaser in the comments below.
SF9 get ready to speed up in 'RPM' teaser video
