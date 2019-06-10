Seventeen's Jun releases soulful Chinese rendition of Park Hyo Shin's 'Snowflower'

Seventeen's Jun showcased his strong vocal abilities with a cover of Park Hyo Shin's iconic song, "Snowflower."
Seventeen will be performing at KCON NY in July 2019.
Check out the wonderful cover in the video above.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
56
16
Seventeen's Jun showcased his strong vocal abilities with a cover of Park Hyo Shin's iconic song, "Snowflower."
Seventeen will be performing at KCON NY in July 2019.
Check out the wonderful cover in the video above.
5
Why are the hater faster than me? Don't get it.
Whatever, it's a beautiful cover, thank you for the gift and happy birthday Moon Junhui. Always stay the beautiful soul you are. You're inside is as beautiful as your outside.
4
Beautiful. It was a gift for his fans. You should have mention it. He even has birthday today. That's very poor from you allkpop.
2 more replies
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment