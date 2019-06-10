Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

56

16

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Seventeen's Jun releases soulful Chinese rendition of Park Hyo Shin's 'Snowflower'

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's Jun showcased his strong vocal abilities with a cover of Park Hyo Shin's iconic song, "Snowflower." 

Seventeen will be performing at KCON NY in July 2019. 

Check out the wonderful cover in the video above.

  1. Jun
10 3,966 Share 78% Upvoted

5

maknaekpop38 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Why are the hater faster than me? Don't get it.

Whatever, it's a beautiful cover, thank you for the gift and happy birthday Moon Junhui. Always stay the beautiful soul you are. You're inside is as beautiful as your outside.

Share

4

badvolkan9191 pts 12 days ago 2
12 days ago

Beautiful. It was a gift for his fans. You should have mention it. He even has birthday today. That's very poor from you allkpop.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,476

allkpop in your Inbox