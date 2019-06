Pledis Entertainment confirmed Seventeen are preparing for a concert.



On June 19, Pledis Entertainment stated, "Seventeen are preparing for a concert. The details will be revealed in an announcement soon."

It was previously reported Seventeen would be starting up their world tour in Seoul in late August, and it looks like the reports of a concert are true. Their upcoming world tour marks Seventeen's first in 2 years.



Stay tuned for updates on Seventeen's concert tour!