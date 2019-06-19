Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Side Effects".
In the MV, the boys of Stray Kids go on a journey from day to night on the road that leads to another dimension. "Side Effects" is the title track of the upcoming mini-album 'Clé 2 Yellow Wood'.
Check out Stray Kids' "Side Effects" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
100
62
Stray Kids suffer 'Side Effects' on the road in new MV
Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Side Effects".
Log in to comment