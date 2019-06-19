Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Stray Kids suffer 'Side Effects' on the road in new MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "Side Effects".

In the MV, the boys of Stray Kids go on a journey from day to night on the road that leads to another dimension. "Side Effects" is the title track of the upcoming mini-album 'Clé 2 Yellow Wood'.

Check out Stray Kids' "Side Effects" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

dancingbella23947 pts 3 days ago 1
3 days ago

I respect the artistic direction, and I can see a lot of thoughts were put into the lyrics and meaning of the song. It's not really my style though. I don't like the... the drop? I'm not sure what it's called but for me it feels a bit noisy. The MV is beautifully filmed though, as expected for Stray Kids. They are really talented, but I kinda wish they can go back to District 9 style more? That was fire. Again, nothing bad about Stray Kids, just this title song isn't my taste. Maybe the b-sides will be good.

dizzcity751 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Well. I didn't like the song, but I get what they're going for. This is an artistic song meant to express a particular mood / feeling, rather than a straight-up pop hit. The theme of this song (relating uncertainty and doubt as similar to the bad side effects of drugs) is kinda bad timing with the ongoing scandals over at YG though, but that's not really Stray Kids' fault their comeback happen to overlap with these events. They did some interesting things with the music, sound and visual effects to simulate different altered states (paranoia, hallucinations, stress, hyperstimulation, etc.) so it was artistically quite intriguing. But I just didn't like the song. Though I did like the contrast with the peaceful calm music at the end.

