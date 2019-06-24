Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ong Seong Wu & Kim Hyang Ki have a fateful encounter in first teaser for new drama 'At Eighteen'

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues youth romance drama 'At Eighteen' has released its first teaser, starring Ong Seong Wu and Kim Hyang Ki!

In the simple, but heart-fluttering teaser, Kim Hyang Ki's character Yoo Soo Bin stops Ong Seong Wu's character Choi Jun Woo on an early morning, as students are making their way to school. She asks him, "Are you okay?" and then asks him to follow her motions, raising curiosity toward what might have happened a few moments before the encounter. 

Look forward to even more romantic and youthful teasers for JTBC's 'At Eighteen' coming soon, before the drama premieres on July 22 at 9:30 PM KST!

