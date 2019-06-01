1Team's BC & Rubin bring the summer indoors in comeback photos for 'Just'

Rookie boy group 1Team is returning with a bright, summery concept for their 2nd mini album, 'Just'!

The first two members up in 1Team's comeback teaser photo series is leader Rubin and rapper BC. The two member each bring in elements from summer into an indoor studio, sipping on a refreshing soda pop and chilling with large inflatables.

This will mark 1Team's first ever comeback since their debut, approximately 3 months ago. Their full comeback mini album is set for release on July 11 at 6 PM KST!



