Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol

Popular celebrity A is suspected of abusing Propofol.

The June 21st episode of SBS' '8 News' reported popular celebrity 'A' along with other celebrities and family members of corporation heads are suspected of abusing the anesthetic drug Propofol. According to witness Kim"There are celebrities that are active now, grandchildren of the owners of major corporations, and regular citizens. When it was time for them to wake up, we would inject more Propofol," and added, "There was even popular celebrity A. It was a procedure that didn't require any anesthesia, but they kept receiving it small amounts of it. I remember the end amount they received was very big."    

When '8 News' staff directly went to the hospital, they found celebrity 'A's photo was hung up as a patient for advertisement, and when they asked if 'A' was a repeat customer, an employee responded, "A was here today but has already left." 'A' herself was also contacted, and in a phone call, she explained, "It's true I received anesthesia at the hospital I go to, but I never requested that they put me under or that they give me more of the injection."

Witness Kim also stated, "Even the charts are there, there's no evidence. It has to be that way so the illegal injections can be administered."

Stay tuned for updates.

With the amount of pressure people are facing and often crazy work schedules, and ofc with SK attitude about mental illnesses, no wonder so many people are resorting to drugs or abusing substances :/

This drug took Micheal Jackson from us so I hope whoever it is gets help and not a public shaming .

