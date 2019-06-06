IZ release the band version MV for 'Hello'

The band version MV of "Hello" is here.
The rookie idol band just recently made their comeback with the 1st single album 'RE:IZ.' The original MV for the new title track "Hello" was released on May 23.
Enjoy the new band version MV above.
