Music Video
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

IZ release the band version MV for 'Hello'

The band version MV of "Hello" is here. 

The rookie idol band just recently made their comeback with the 1st single album 'RE:IZ.' The original MV for the new title track "Hello" was released on May 23. 

Enjoy the new band version MV above. 

