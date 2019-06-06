BTS revealed to have grossed close to 100 million dollars in ticket sales for 22 shows

BTS is proving to the world that their global fanbase and the Hallyu effect is no joke.

The group's 'LOVE/SPEAK YOURSELF' tour has currently grossed $99,094,377 in sales less than halfway through their world tour. With 22 shows, that's an average of $4,504,290 per show with 36 more shows to go for their world tour.

It is clear that K-pop is more than a global phenomenon. Groups like BLACKPINK and BTS have established themselves in mainstream American media as acts to look forward to, with tens of thousands of fans camping out in the streets and paying upwards of $100 and more on the secondary market to see their favorite stars perform live.