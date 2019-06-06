Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS revealed to have grossed close to 100 million dollars in ticket sales for 22 shows

BTS is proving to the world that their global fanbase and the Hallyu effect is no joke. 

The group's 'LOVE/SPEAK YOURSELF' tour has currently grossed $99,094,377 in sales less than halfway through their world tour. With 22 shows, that's an average of $4,504,290 per show with 36 more shows to go for their world tour.

It is clear that K-pop is more than a global phenomenon. Groups like BLACKPINK and BTS have established themselves in mainstream American media as acts to look forward to, with tens of thousands of fans camping out in the streets and paying upwards of $100 and more on the secondary market to see their favorite stars perform live.

Kirsty_Louise2,250 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

I don't usually like to call them kings because I don't want to downplay the groups before them who've been in the industry for so long... BUT COME ON! 👑


I have been to a lot of concerts in my time but BTS at the 02 and then Wembley on Saturday were another level. If someone had told me when I became an ARMY four years ago that we'd end up here, I'd have laughed. I'm so happy for them!

Izzie2019617 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

This type of accomplishments must feel even better for a group like BTS, that started out of nothing and now gross almost 100 million dollars in a tour. I am not an army but i feel great joy in knowing that a kpop group like BTS is doing great things.

