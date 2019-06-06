Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate 181,816,529 2 BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv 179,833,803 3 Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love

154,372,885 4 TWICE - FANCY 140,583,864 5 Park Hyo Shin - Goodbye 137,572,435 6 Anne-Marie - 2002 135,155,019 7 Bolbbalgan4 - Bom 128,535,099 8 Taeyeon - Four Seasons 124,457,091 9 Jang Bum Joon - At Karaoke 120,206,826 10 BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

111,702,781





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 GOT7 - SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY 252,826 Dreamus 2 NCT 127 - WE ARE SUPERHUMAN 203,636 Dreamus 3 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA 170,270 (Total Sales: 3,399,302) Dreamus 4 WINNER - WE 118,812 YG PLUS 5 AB6IX - B_COMPLETE

106,790 Warner Music 6 Kim Jae Hwan - Another 102,675 Genie Music 7 NU'EST - Happily Ever After 85,797 (Total Sales: 247,640) Genie Music 8 Bae Jin Young - Hard To Say Goodbye 64,447 Warner Music 9 The Boyz - Bloom Bloom 62,761 (Total Sales: 109,340) Kakao M 10 Kyuhyun - The Day We Meet Again 51,346 Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.