Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate
|181,816,529
|2
|BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv
|179,833,803
|3
|Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love
|154,372,885
|4
|TWICE - FANCY
|140,583,864
|5
|Park Hyo Shin - Goodbye
|137,572,435
|6
|Anne-Marie - 2002
|135,155,019
|7
|Bolbbalgan4 - Bom
|128,535,099
|8
|Taeyeon - Four Seasons
|124,457,091
|9
|Jang Bum Joon - At Karaoke
|120,206,826
|10
|BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
|111,702,781
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|GOT7 - SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY
|252,826
|Dreamus
|2
|NCT 127 - WE ARE SUPERHUMAN
|203,636
|Dreamus
|3
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
|170,270 (Total Sales: 3,399,302)
|Dreamus
|4
|WINNER - WE
|118,812
|YG PLUS
|5
|AB6IX - B_COMPLETE
|106,790
|Warner Music
|6
|Kim Jae Hwan - Another
|102,675
|Genie Music
|7
|NU'EST - Happily Ever After
|85,797 (Total Sales: 247,640)
|Genie Music
|8
|Bae Jin Young - Hard To Say Goodbye
|64,447
|Warner Music
|9
|The Boyz - Bloom Bloom
|62,761 (Total Sales: 109,340)
|Kakao M
|10
|Kyuhyun - The Day We Meet Again
|51,346
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
