Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2019

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate181,816,529
2BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv179,833,803
3Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love
154,372,885
4TWICE - FANCY140,583,864
5Park Hyo Shin - Goodbye137,572,435
6Anne-Marie - 2002135,155,019
7Bolbbalgan4 - Bom128,535,099
8Taeyeon - Four Seasons124,457,091
9Jang Bum Joon - At Karaoke120,206,826
10BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
111,702,781


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1GOT7 - SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY252,826Dreamus
2NCT 127 - WE ARE SUPERHUMAN203,636Dreamus
3BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA170,270 (Total Sales: 3,399,302)Dreamus
4WINNER - WE118,812YG PLUS
5AB6IX - B_COMPLETE
106,790Warner Music
6Kim Jae Hwan - Another102,675Genie Music
7NU'EST - Happily Ever After85,797 (Total Sales: 247,640)Genie Music
8Bae Jin Young - Hard To Say Goodbye64,447Warner Music
9The Boyz - Bloom Bloom62,761 (Total Sales: 109,340)Kakao M
10Kyuhyun - The Day We Meet Again51,346Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

Styxx8 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

BTS and ridiculous sales just go together.

jsangel47 pts 15 days ago 1
15 days ago

YES—-LET’S GET IT NCT 127!


