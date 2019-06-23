GOT7 drops MV teaser for 'Love Loop' from upcoming Japanese mini album

GOT7 has dropped the MV teaser for "Love Loop".





As seen previously, GOT7's album concept for their 4th Japanese mini album 'Love Loop' involves images of the galaxy. Following the theme, this MV teaser shows the members dancing and singing in front of drawings of planets in the universe! Will you put this song on infinite loop once it comes out?

'Love Loop', featuring the title song along with 7 other tracks, will be released on July 31. Beginning July 30, GOT7 will be also be on their Japan tour 'Our Loop' with concerts set through August 18.

Stay tuned!