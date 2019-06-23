BTS thanks fans for attending their fifth muster 'Magic Shop'

BTS is commemorating the end of their fifth muster series 'Magic Shop' with a special thank you to fans!

On June 23, the group took to their official Twitter account to send a message to those who attended, writing: "We're sending a message of thanks to all of those who attended Magic Shop. Magic Shop is always waiting for everyone. For Army and BTS's happiness!"

In the images that accompany the tweet, the boys are seen holding 'Magic Shop'-themed slogan signs as they pose for the camera. There are also images of the boys at the actual muster preparing for the stage performance.

Meanwhile, BTS held a total of four muster events in Busan and Seoul over the past two weekends.

