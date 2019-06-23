Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

BTS thanks fans for attending their fifth muster 'Magic Shop'

BTS is commemorating the end of their fifth muster series 'Magic Shop' with a special thank you to fans!

On June 23, the group took to their official Twitter account to send a message to those who attended, writing: "We're sending a message of thanks to all of those who attended Magic Shop. Magic Shop is always waiting for everyone. For Army and BTS's happiness!"

In the images that accompany the tweet, the boys are seen holding 'Magic Shop'-themed slogan signs as they pose for the camera. There are also images of the boys at the actual muster preparing for the stage performance.

Meanwhile, BTS held a total of four muster events in Busan and Seoul over the past two weekends.

Check out BTS's full tweet below!



  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
Azure_Aurora864 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Thank you BTS for letting us experience the beautiful moments throughout the tour and muster even though we are faraway international fans.

on a different note, hope bangtantv will release good quality videos from the muster.

thesiiiiickest625 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Not only did they perform twice in both Busan and Seoul, which are on opposite sides of the country, so that alll karmys can go, they put monitors OUTSIDE the stadium so karmys that couldn't get tickets could still come together and watch, AND they live streamed it with 5 DIFFERENT CAMERA OPTIONS for all the iarmys 👏👏 big hit and bts doing THE MOST 💜

