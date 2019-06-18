Eun Ji Won oozes charisma in first concept film for solo comeback title track 'I'm On Fire'

Eun Ji Won has released a fiery concept film for his upcoming solo comeback title track, "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D.

In just a few seconds within the brief concept film, Eun Ji Won captivates with his transformation into a charismatic hip-hopper, giving a sneak preview of the instrumentals to "I'm On Fire". The title track was composed by Future Bounce and WINNER's Song Min Ho, with lyrics by Song Min Ho and Eun Ji Won himself.

Look forward to Eun Ji Won's solo chemistry with his good hoobae Song Min Ho, as well as with YGX's rookie female vocalist Blue.D, coming this June 27 at 6 PM KST with the full release of Eun Ji Won's 6th full album, 'G1'.