News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Cross Gene's Shin to play the role of a high schooler in drama 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon'

Cross Gene's Shin will be taking on the role of a rebellious high schooler in a new Channel A drama, 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon'. 

The drama tells the story of adults who encounter forbidden love affairs in the midst of their busy lives, and how they overcome such struggles maturely. It is a remake of a popular Japanese drama series of the same name from 2014. 

Shin will be playing the role of a high schooler named Park Ji Min, a student who used to be quiet with good grades, but who begins to rebel after he discovers that his mother is having an affair at home. He'll be working with the drama's lead cast including Lee Sang Yup, Ye Ji Won, Park Ha Sun, and more. 

Channel A's 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon' premieres this July 5 at 10 PM KST.

