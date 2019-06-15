Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Dongjun compliments actress Lee Elijah's ballad vocal skills

Dongjun complimented actress Lee Elijah's ballad vocal skills.

On the June 15th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', Lee Elijah was asked about a hidden talent, and she said, "I can make anyone cry. My talent is that I can sing any song in a really sad way." Dongjun also expressed, "The heads of my agency are the Vibe hyungs, but Vibe have been trying to recruit Lee Elijah since 7,8 years ago. They asked whether she had any thoughts about debuting as a singer."

Lee Elijah also sang a cover of Nami's "Sad Connection" and surprised the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members.

What did you think of Lee Elijah's vocals?

IrisRose140 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Why are people disliking this? She has a lovely voice.

adrianchaijiunsa0 pt 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

regoldre unnie the soung give my whomom and r.g crying so sad fighting unnie

