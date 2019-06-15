Dongjun compliments actress Lee Elijah's ballad vocal skills

Dongjun complimented actress Lee Elijah's ballad vocal skills.



On the June 15th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', Lee Elijah was asked about a hidden talent, and she said, "I can make anyone cry. My talent is that I can sing any song in a really sad way." Dongjun also expressed, "The heads of my agency are the Vibe hyungs, but Vibe have been trying to recruit Lee Elijah since 7,8 years ago. They asked whether she had any thoughts about debuting as a singer."



Lee Elijah also sang a cover of Nami's "Sad Connection" and surprised the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members.



