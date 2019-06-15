Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung impresses with her boy group dance covers

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung impressed with her dance covers of boy groups on 'Immortal Song'.

On the June 15th show, host Kim Tae Woo introduced Choi Yoo Jung, saying, "We had a lot of guests dance to boy group songs, but Choi Yoo Jung arranged the music for herself." The Weki Meki member then blew everyone away with her covers of NCT's "Boss", Wanna One's "Burn it Up", and BTS's "Boy with Luv".

Check out the clip of Choi Yoo Jung's boy group dance covers above!




pink_oracle2,931 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

The downvotes aren't even a little bit believable.

thealigirl8996 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

she's always impressive

