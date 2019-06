Rookie boy group D1CE has unveiled a debut teaser film of their main vocalist Park Woo Dam!

In the sunny clip, Park Woo Dam perfectly covers Bruno Mars's "Versace on the Floor" with his smooth, unwavering vocals. Despite the high vocal range of the song, Park Woo Dam also manages to deliver a gentle and sweet sentiment.

Stay tuned for more individual debut teaser films of the D1CE members coming soon, ahead of their full debut in July!