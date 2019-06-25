ATEEZ take home the 1st place trophy on this week's 'The Show' with 'Wave'!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ took home their first ever win on SBS MTV's 'The Show' during the program's weekly airing on June 25!

On this broadcast, the 1st place nominees included Cosmic Girls with "Boogie Up", SF9 with "RPM", and ATEEZ with "Wave". In the end, ATEEZ became the winners, making this their 2nd music show win with their latest comeback title track "Wave"! The boys claimed their first win back on the June 21 broadcast of 'M! Countdown'.

Congratulations, ATEEZ! You can also check out their "Wave" performance below.



