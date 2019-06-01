BTS win #1 + Performances from June 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Lee Hi returned with "No One", CLC made a comeback with "ME", Woody came back with "Natural", ONEUS returned with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf debuted with "Savanna", and We in the Zone made their debut with "Let's Get Loud".



As for the winners, Jannabi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!



Other performers of the night were AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, GOT7, Cherry Bullet, IZ,Weki Meki, BVNDIT, VERIVERY, WINNER, Lovelyz, Dongkiz, and Rothy.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: OnlyOneOf







DEBUT: We in the Zone







COMEBACK: Lee Hi







COMEBACK: CLC







COMEBACK: Woody







COMEBACK: ONEUS







AB6IX







Kim Jae Hwan







GOT7







Cherry Bullet







IZ







Weki Meki







BVNDIT







VERIVERY







WINNER







Lovelyz







Dongkiz







Rothy







