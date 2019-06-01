Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from June 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Lee Hi returned with "No One", CLC made a comeback with "ME", Woody came back with "Natural", ONEUS returned with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf debuted with "Savanna", and We in the Zone made their debut with "Let's Get Loud".  


As for the winners, Jannabi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!

Other performers of the night were AB6IXKim Jae HwanGOT7Cherry BulletIZ,Weki Meki, BVNDIT, VERIVERYWINNERLovelyzDongkiz, and Rothy.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: OnlyOneOf


==

DEBUT: We in the Zone


==

COMEBACK: Lee Hi


==

COMEBACK: CLC


==

COMEBACK: Woody


==

COMEBACK: ONEUS


===

AB6IX


==

Kim Jae Hwan


==

GOT7


==

Cherry Bullet


==

IZ


==

Weki Meki


==

BVNDIT


==

VERIVERY


==

WINNER


==

Lovelyz


==

Dongkiz


==

Rothy


===

15

MyEuphoria995 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

Congratulations BTS!!! Another win for BWL and the Wembley Stadium concert is upon us!!! Hold on to your seats ARMYs, BTS is gonna rock Wembley. Another historic concert is in the bag.😍😍😘

14

adnirvs5,914 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

SOTY does it again!

Happy NamJune everyone!

