OnlyOneOf splash in 'rainstorm' version of 'Savanna' MV

OnlyOneOf have dropped the 'rainstorm' version of their "Savanna" music video.



In contrast to their song title "Savanna", OnlyOneOf make a splash in the MV above against a red backdrop. "Savanna" is a track from the group's debut album '... (dot point jump)', which includes "Time Leap" as the title song.



Check out OnlyOneOf's "Savanna" MV above!





