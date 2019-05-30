Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

7

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

OnlyOneOf splash in 'rainstorm' version of 'Savanna' MV

AKP STAFF

OnlyOneOf have dropped the 'rainstorm' version of their "Savanna" music video.

In contrast to their song title "Savanna", OnlyOneOf make a splash in the MV above against a red backdrop. "Savanna" is a track from the group's debut album '... (dot point jump)', which includes "Time Leap" as the title song.

Check out OnlyOneOf's "Savanna" MV above!


  1. OnlyOneOf
  2. SAVANNA
0 1,518 Share 59% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox