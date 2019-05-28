Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 days ago

OnlyOneOf jump into a 'Time Leap' & drop 'Savanna' debut MVs

AKP STAFF

OnlyOneOf have made their debut with music videos for "Time Leap" and "Savanna"!

Both are the title tracks of the 8D Creative group's debut album '... (dot point jump)', and their concept revolves around the idea of "ubersexual," which is meant to indicate a masculine yet sensitive sense of sex appeal. "Time Leap" is about wanting to go back in time because of regret in love, while "Savanna" is about an unending thirst that overtakes you.

Watch OnlyOneOf's "Time Leap" MV above "Savanna" below!

  1. OnlyOneOf
  2. TIME LEAP
  3. SAVANNA
1 2,165 Share 67% Upvoted

0

cp2638 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

they were amazing

stan or else

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   44,938
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,400

allkpop in your Inbox