OnlyOneOf jump into a 'Time Leap' & drop 'Savanna' debut MVs

OnlyOneOf have made their debut with music videos for "Time Leap" and "Savanna"!



Both are the title tracks of the 8D Creative group's debut album '... (dot point jump)', and their concept revolves around the idea of "ubersexual," which is meant to indicate a masculine yet sensitive sense of sex appeal. "Time Leap" is about wanting to go back in time because of regret in love, while "Savanna" is about an unending thirst that overtakes you.



Watch OnlyOneOf's "Time Leap" MV above "Savanna" below!

