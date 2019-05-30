Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

14

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Jay Park drops track list for 'The Road Less Traveled'

AKP STAFF

Jay Park has dropped his track list for 'The Road Less Traveled'.

The rapper revealed the below preview on Twitter on May 30, and it gives a list of the 17 tracks on his upcoming album as well as a beat by producer ChaCha.

Jay Park's 'The Road Less Traveled' is due out on June 7 KST. Stay tuned for updates!  

  1. Jay Park
  2. THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED
1 3,732 Share 65% Upvoted

4

Heychica111307 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

😍 The Don returns- kiss the ring💋

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,423
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,681

allkpop in your Inbox