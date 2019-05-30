Jay Park drops track list for 'The Road Less Traveled'

Jay Park has dropped his track list for 'The Road Less Traveled'.
The rapper revealed the below preview on Twitter on May 30, and it gives a list of the 17 tracks on his upcoming album as well as a beat by producer ChaCha.
Jay Park's 'The Road Less Traveled' is due out on June 7 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
