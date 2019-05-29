Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

ONEUS wait for 'Twilight' in gorgeous MV

ONEUS have dropped their gorgeous music video for "Twilight".

In the MV, the group members transform into princes waiting for love in a grand mansion. "Twilight" is the title track of ONEUS' 2nd mini album 'Raise Us', and it's about how it feels to fall out of love.

Watch ONEUS's "Twilight" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


Ricu 24 days ago
24 days ago

Ahh I absolutely love it! The setting of the MV is stunning and I really like the song 😍

It's a great first comeback! I hope they get the attention and recognition they deserve and make it big, they are so talented ^^

She_her_her 24 days ago
24 days ago

Smitten with their splendid visuals and lovely cascading vocals - adorable and catchy tune , great follow up to "Valkyrie"- as always they display great dances moves - a winner!

