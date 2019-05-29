ONEUS wait for 'Twilight' in gorgeous MV

ONEUS have dropped their gorgeous music video for "Twilight".



In the MV, the group members transform into princes waiting for love in a grand mansion. "Twilight" is the title track of ONEUS' 2nd mini album 'Raise Us', and it's about how it feels to fall out of love.



Watch ONEUS's "Twilight" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





