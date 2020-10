LOONA revealed another set of gorgeous concept photos, as they are gearing up for their comeback!



On October 11 at midnight KST, LOONA released elegant and seductive concept photos of Kim Lip, Vivi, and YeoJin for their 3rd mini-album '12:00'. The girls will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the photos below. How are you liking their concept?