Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jiyeon sheds tears as she talks about a long-lasting friendship with IU on tvN's 'On & Off'

IU and T-ara's Jiyeon showed off their long-lasting friendship on tvN's 'On & Off'. 

tvN's 'On & Off' is a reality TV show where celebrities can share their daily lives at work and at home, so the viewers can observe 'on' and 'off' camera moments of these celebrities. On the October 10th episode of the show, IU appeared as a 12-year long friend of Jiyeon. 

Jiyeon said IU has been "a friend who comes to me before I reach out to her whenever I'm going through hard times". Jiyeon also commented that IU is "a strong-minded friend". In the episode, IU visited Jiyeon who was practicing and they made a ddukbokki together after the dance practice. 

Check out the snippets from the show below. What do you think? 

  1. IU
  2. Jiyeon
baechufan1,277 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

It’s good to know that the members of T-ARA have celebrity friends. Like Hyomin, Yuri and Sunny. And Jiyeon and IU.

newromantics-12,258 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

