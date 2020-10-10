Jiyeon sheds tears as she talks about a long-lasting friendship with IU on tvN's 'On & Off'

IU and T-ara's Jiyeon showed off their long-lasting friendship on tvN's 'On & Off'.



tvN's 'On & Off' is a reality TV show where celebrities can share their daily lives at work and at home, so the viewers can observe 'on' and 'off' camera moments of these celebrities. On the October 10th episode of the show, IU appeared as a 12-year long friend of Jiyeon.

Jiyeon said IU has been "a friend who comes to me before I reach out to her whenever I'm going through hard times". Jiyeon also commented that IU is "a strong-minded friend". In the episode, IU visited Jiyeon who was practicing and they made a ddukbokki together after the dance practice.

