Comedian Yoo Byung Jae's statement "YG Entertainment has a lot of things to be exposed" made back in 2017 comes to light again

On July 23rd, comedian Yoo Byung Jae appeared on a new episode of "Delicious Rendezvous" and the statement he made about YG Entertainment back in 2017 has come to light again.



Back in 2017, Yoo Byung Jae appeared on the 'Dark Comedy' special episode of 'Radio Star'. Yoo Byung Jae is known for his dark humor and has made a name for himself in Korea.

During this episode which aired back in 2017, Yoo Byung Jae was still part of YG Entertainment and he said "I used to criticize the world but the world has become better. So, now I'm going to criticize my company. YG has a lot of things to be exposed..."





Back then, people laughed it off as another one of Yoo Byung Jae's dark humor. However, now netizens are seeing Yoo Byung Jae's statement in a different light.

Meanwhile, Yoo Byung Jae had stayed in YG Entertainment until 2019 and signed with Sandbox Network Entertainment in June 2019.