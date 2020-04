Former SISTAR member and actress Bora displayed her growth as an actress.

On April 9th, Bora posted a series of stunning photos of her jumping in the air. Her firm muscles and toned limbs show grace and elegance that drew a lot of attention. Netizens have been complimenting Bora, saying:

“Magnificent.”

“Her figure is amazing.”

“This reminds me of modern dance. She looks amazing.”

Bora is currently resting after appearing in ‘Dr. Romantic 2’.