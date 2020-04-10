Man who accused Crayon Pop’s Ellin of scamming him finds a new BJ to support

The man who accused Crayon Pop's Ellin of a 1 billion KRW (~825 thousand USD) romance scam has found a new BJ on streaming site Afreeca TV to support.

On April 10th, a man under the identity ‘Moongkeumoong’ is currently one of the top 20 donors to BJ Chaeggu. His position allows him to be called by a nickname, and he has already established himself as the ‘president’ of the top 20 fans.

BJ Chaeggu is a 23-year-old former stewardess who is gaining popularity for her pure visuals. Moongkeumoong sent her 14,029 balloon stars (similar to Twitch's bits, worth around $0.10 each) on March 7th, as well as 10,700 balloon stars on April 6th.

The man previously sparked controversy for uploading a post accusing Ellin of scamming him, leading her to clarify that although she had received presents from him, she had never talked about getting married nor introduced him to her mother, as he had claimed.

