Original Content
Posted by AmieAmore 45 minutes ago

What happened in 1995? Netizens wonder why so many handsome and beautiful idols were born in that year

There are many K-Pop idol fans who not only love idols for their music, but also for their superior visuals. Over the years, visuals have become one of the requirements for being an idol member.

One netizen posted in an online community that they wonder what happened in 1995 that there are so many good-looking and beautiful idol members born in that year. The list has been growing as other netizens add more idols known for their visuals born in that year.

Here is the list of idols born in 1995 boasting of exceptional visuals.

BTS's V

BTOB's Sungjae

Seventeen's Jeonghan

Ong Seong Wu

NU'EST's Minhyun

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

IZ*ONE's Eunbi


AOA's Seolhyun



GFriend's Sowon

TWICE's Nayeon

Feel free to add more idols known for their visuals born in 1995 that weren't listed!

what about taeyong yo

V’s looks are so unique.

