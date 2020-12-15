UP10TION's Xiao tests positive for COVID-19 after Bitto & Kogyeol's diagnosis

UP10TION's Xiao has tested positive for COVID-19 after Bitto and Kogyeol's diagnosis.



Though Xiao previously tested negative, TOP Media has revealed he's now been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The label stated, "UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, were staying at a designated facility, and they were discharged on December 13-14 according to the instructions of health authorities."



TOP Media continued:





"In the COVID-19 test that was carried out during their release from isolation, Bitto tested negative, and Kogyeol tested positive. Because he is asymptomatic and non-infectious, Kogyeol was told by the health authorities that he could resume his daily activities, but he will go into self-quarantine in the meantime and undergo additional testing.



Moreover, Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee, and Xiao, who were each separately self-isolating under the supervision of health authorities, were tested for COVID-19 again on December 14 after the 2-week period of self-quarantine. On December 15, Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee received negative results, and Xiao tested positive.



Kuhn, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and Hwanhee received confirmation that they could return to their daily lives and activities without a problem since they had completed the required period of self-quarantine and received negative test results.



During the period of self-quarantine, Xiao stayed in an isolated place without coming into contact with anyone and is asymptomatic. He'll undergo an additional test in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities.



We'll once again do our best to maintain sanitation to prevent COVID-19 and managing our artists."





Hopefully, Xiao recovers completely soon.