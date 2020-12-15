10

Jung Se Woon teases part 2 of '24' album

Jung Se Woon has revealed a teaser poster for part 2 of his album '24'.

In the teaser poster, Jung Se Woon can be seen through the viewfinder of a video camera. The singer dropped his album '24 Part.1' this past summer with "Say Yes" as the title song, and he'll be dropping '24 Part. 2' on January 6, 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on Jung Se Woon's comeback.

luvduv-394 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

waste of money

