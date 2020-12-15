Lee Hi reveals 'For You' artwork teaser video

2

Lee Hi has revealed an artwork teaser video for "For You" featuring Crush.

The artwork video above reveals lyrics as well as photographs of Lee Hi all kept in a book. Lee Hi is teaming up with R&B singer Crush for her upcoming holiday song "For You", which drops on December 16 KST.

Check out Lee Hi's "For You" feat. Crush artwork video above and their MV teaser here if you missed it.

 

