TWICE reveal more details for their upcoming pre-release single, 'Cry For Me'

TWICE have released more details for their anticipated new single, "Cry For Me"!

The girl group previously unveiled "Cry For Me" for the first time ever during their '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' performance, going viral as fans immediately fell in love with the track. Now, it's been revealed that "Cry For Me" will drop worldwide this December 18, as a special gift to ONCE in light of the holidays!

TWICE also plan on launching concept photo teasers this coming December 14. Can't wait!