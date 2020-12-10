12

2

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

TWICE reveal more details for their upcoming pre-release single, 'Cry For Me'

AKP STAFF

TWICE have released more details for their anticipated new single, "Cry For Me"!

The girl group previously unveiled "Cry For Me" for the first time ever during their '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' performance, going viral as fans immediately fell in love with the track. Now, it's been revealed that "Cry For Me" will drop worldwide this December 18, as a special gift to ONCE in light of the holidays!

TWICE also plan on launching concept photo teasers this coming December 14. Can't wait!

  1. TWICE
4 1,379 Share 86% Upvoted

2

letoaletoa01-144 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Excited

Share

0

jason2320 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Do ppl actually like this song. This is might be one of the worst twice songs. WTF is this.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cosmic Girls, Seola, (G)I-DLE, Soojin, Shuhua, Girls
Top 10 female idols loved by lesbians
1 day ago   79   35,992

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND