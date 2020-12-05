Critic Kim Young Dae talks about BTS' achievements being downplayed by the Korean media

Critic Kim Young Dae talked about BTS's achievements being downplayed by the Korean media.



On December 4th, critic Kim Young Dae who wrote a book titled "BTS The Review" appeared on Kim Eo Jun's YouTube channel. The critic candidly shared his thoughts on why and how BTS's achievements are being downplayed by the Korean media. "Why do Korean reporters downplay BTS? I believe it's partly because of the cultural lag phenomenon and partly because the boys don't follow the usual 'success equation' where the idols rely heavily on the media for their success."

He said his doubts changed to belief after BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance of this year's Grammys. "Do you know what is weird? The media loved to report about Psy's 'Gangnam Style's success abroad though it ended up as a one-hit-wonder. I feel like there is a systemic bias against K-Pop idols. I even heard one representative of the media company say Grammy nomination proves their song 'Dynamite' was successful but that does not necessarily prove the group's success."







He continued, "I believe the Korean traditional media outlets do not like how BTS became successful without their influence. The boys succeeded with the voluntary help and bond of the fans all over the globe, unlike usual cases."







