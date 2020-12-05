4

Critic Kim Young Dae talks about BTS' achievements being downplayed by the Korean media

Critic Kim Young Dae talked about BTS's achievements being downplayed by the Korean media.

On December 4th, critic Kim Young Dae who wrote a book titled "BTS The Review" appeared on Kim Eo Jun's YouTube channel. The critic candidly shared his thoughts on why and how BTS's achievements are being downplayed by the Korean media. "Why do Korean reporters downplay BTS? I believe it's partly because of the cultural lag phenomenon and partly because the boys don't follow the usual 'success equation' where the idols rely heavily on the media for their success."

He said his doubts changed to belief after BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance of this year's Grammys. "Do you know what is weird? The media loved to report about Psy's 'Gangnam Style's success abroad though it ended up as a one-hit-wonder. I feel like there is a systemic bias against K-Pop idols. I even heard one representative of the media company say Grammy nomination proves their song 'Dynamite' was successful but that does not necessarily prove the group's success."


He continued, "I believe the Korean traditional media outlets do not like how BTS became successful without their influence. The boys succeeded with the voluntary help and bond of the fans all over the globe, unlike usual cases." 


rayna-k10 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

As a korean, i want to tell you that this is true. They don’t like talking about Bts’s fame and acheivements like billboard #1 and grammys. Part of the reason is that Bts came from a veru small company that no one knew about, and some people still believe that a successful group has to come from the Big 3. Its stupid, but as long as we armys are supportive, we can do great things

0

JayW103 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Well said! This is exactly why BTS prefer to promote overseas more than in korea....the korean media in parts are disrespectful, outdated and arrogant in the way they like to use use idols to promote their own success. Good on BTS and ARMY for going their own way!

