A.C.E's Byungkwan to make his acting debut in web drama 'Contract Relationship Starting Today'

A.C.E's Kim Byungkwan has been cast in his first ever acting role!

According to Beat Interactive on December 9, Byungkwan has been cast as a character in an upcoming web drama expected to air in early 2021, titled 'Contract Relationship Starting Today' (literal translation). Byungkwan will be playing the role of a high schooler named Oh Ba Wool, the #1 know-all guy in school thanks to his friendly and down-to-earth attitude. Ba Wool also dreams of becoming a famous influencer.

Meanwhile, 'Contract Relationship Starting Today' is a spin-off series of the popular web drama 'Best Mistake'. The story centers around a girl-crush idol trainee and a shy, quiet underclassman, who become entangled in a "contract relationship".