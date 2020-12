Baek Ah Yeon has unveiled the album cover image for 'I Need You'.

On December 21, the solo singer revealed a moody image ahead of the drop of her 5th single, 'I Need You'. Titled literally "So That You Are Not Cold", the song seems to signal a warm entryway into the winter season. In the photo, Baek Ah Yeon, dressed in her chic style, dramatically poses alone.

Stay tuned for Baek Ah Yeon's comeback release on December 24 at 6 PM KST!