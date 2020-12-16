Sunmi leaves a message reassuring her fans after her confession about borderline personality disorder

After confessing about her borderline personality disorder, Sunmi left a message to her fans reassuring them that she is okay.



On December 17th, Sunmi expressed her gratitude and love for her fans through the fan community Weverse.



Sunmi wrote, "I worried you might be concerned! I became a lot healthier! To be honest, I confessed to my Miya-ne (Sunmi's fandom name) first, but you guys all didn't mention it....! But I really was able to talk about it because I felt I had really overcome it!"







Sunmi continued to write, "Thank you, Miya-ne, for watching over me in my journey to overcome and walking with me one step at a time so I can take a step forward in that situation. You heal me! You are the only reason I could get through all this!"



Earlier, Sunmi confessed and talked about her borderline personality disorder in the new episode of Mnet's 'Running Mates .'She confessed in tears she was diagnosed five years ago and said she has gotten much better after receiving treatment and taking medication.



